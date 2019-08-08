Former UNI Panther Karter Schult excited for opportunity with Vikings

April was a crazy month for former Northern Iowa defensive end Karter Schult. He was playing in the Alliance of American Football League, but it folded with still two weeks remaining in the regular season. Four days later, he got married. Then three days after his wedding, he signed with the Minnesota Vikings.

This is his third NFL team. He signed with the Cleveland Browns out of college two years ago and was later cut after the preseason. The following season, he was with the Carolina Panthers and was later cut during the preseason. Now, he has a different feeling with the Vikings.

"In my prior seasons -- last year at Carolina, I just made it as a tryout guy," said Schult. "So it was a lot harder battle. It's not like it's hard here, but I just think I'm in a better spot here."

The Vikings play their first preseason game on Friday versus New Orleans.