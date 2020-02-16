Former Prairie prep Scott Schebler ready to prove worth to Reds after shoulder surgery

One season can change a major league baseball player's career, for better or worse. Former Cedar Rapids Prairie prep Scott Schebler is hoping a clean bill of health will rejuvenate his career.

Cincinnati Reds' Scott Schebler is hit by a pitch from Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Trevor Williams in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Schebler is coming off the season of his career. He played in just 30 games while hitting .123 and two home runs before being sent down to AAA Louisville for the rest of the season.

He wasn't sure if it was his mechanics or just mental. It turned out that he needed surgery on his left shoulder. Schebler admitted that it had given him problems since 2017, but he pushed through it.

"I guess I didn't realize before how weak my left shoulder was and just how unstable it was," Schebler said. "What I found out more about the injury is that it gets weaker over time. So, I had a great spring training, but little did I know that playing every day and all those things were going to weaken the shoulder more and more."

Schebler has spent the last six months in Arizona at the Cincinnati Reds' complex rehabbing his shoulder. He says he's confident in his swing again.

The Reds did sign some big free agents in the offseason, including former Chicago Cubs outfielder, Nick Castellanos. However, Schebler is ready to prove to the team that he still deserves a roster spot.

"What I've done in the past and all that stuff before the injury, I'm hoping they see that," said Schebler.