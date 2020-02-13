Former Mount Vernon standout Austin Ash lives out dream of playing for Hawkeyes

Former Mount Vernon standout Austin Ash has been living out his dream playing for the Iowa Hawkeye mens' basketball team this season.

Ash, a redshirt sophomore, has seen limited action in six games this season. The most notable, was against Nebraska when Ash registered nine minutes of playing time and racked up a career best eight points.

"It was a good time." Ash said. "We put in a lot of hard work in practices and stuff like that so it's good to get on the court. It was a fun time playing with all my teammates."

Ash came onto the floor ready to fire aware and connected on his first two attempts from three-point distance. Those shots brought a smile to Austin's father Carey, who is in the stands every home game."

"On the first one I knew it was in so I looked up and gave him a little shout out. He has been with me and supports me all the time it was pretty cool time." Austin said.

"It was really surreal." Carey Ash said. "The kid has been a Hawkeye all of his life. He dreamed of running out of the tunnel and making a three-pointers for the Hawkeyes. As a family, to be Iowa people we are just elated about this. I got very excited, pumped the fist a few times in the air. I think Austin gave me a look up there in the stands. We have dreamed about this moment for a long time."