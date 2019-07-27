Former MLB players and local celebrities play in celebrity softball game

It's not too often that you see former MLB players Bo Jackson, Trevor Hoffman, Tom Gordon and Luis Gonzalez in the same place. They were on Saturday in Cedar Rapids playing in a celebrity softball game hosted by Perfect Game.

The players also hosted a clinic for more than 500 kids and signed autographs before the game. There was also a silent auction.

The proceeds from the event will go towards the Perfect Game Cares Foundation, which gives scholarships and money to organizations that help underprivileged kids.

"There's so many different opportunities these kids are going to have because Perfect Game has done the thing to be able to recognize the importance of what the communities need throughout the country," said former MLB pitcher Tom Gordon.