Former Kirkwood standout Korry Howell adjusting to professional level

For two seasons, Korry Howell helped bring the Kirkwood baseball program back to prominence. Last year, he helped lead the Eagles to their first NJCAA Tournament appearance since 1999.

This week, he made a return to Cedar Rapids. He's an outfielder for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, who are wrapping up a four-game series against the Kernels.

"This (Cedar Rapids) is another home to me," said Howell. "Knowing that all the teams I'll playing is basically in a three and a half our radius of my house."

Howell was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 12th round of the 2018 MLB Draft. He's currently batting .224 in 40 games for Wisconsin.

"All the hard work over the past however many years I've been playing baseball is paying off, slowly but surely," he said.