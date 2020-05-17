Former Hawkeyes Hansen and Settles remember experiences with Michael Jordan

With the sports world on hold, millions of people tuned in for The Last Dance, a 10-part documentary series on Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 season of the Chicago Bulls.

Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan (23) hustles downcourt on defense during an exhibition game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, Oct. 24, 1997, at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Jordan finished with 18 points and five assists in 24 minutes as the Bulls defeated the Sixers 113-101. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)

For former Hawkeye Bobby Hansen, the series brought back many memories. He was Jordan's teammate during the 1991-92 season. The Bulls won the championship after beating the Portland Trail Blazers in six games.

"If you look at the documentary, you see a lot of faces that you forgot about," Hansen said. "It was almost 30 years ago."

Hansen played nine seasons in the NBA. His lone season with the Bulls was the last one of his career, but it's one that he'll always remember.

He was traded from Sacramento and played in 66 games for the Bulls. He only averaged 2.5 points per game and played sparingly in the playoffs. However, he had one of the most memorable moments in Game 6 of the finals against the Trail Blazers.

The Bulls were down by double-digits heading into the fourth quarter. Hansen replaced Jordan in the lineup. Right away, Hansen hit a three-pointer and then stole the ball on the other end, which led to another basket. That sequence sparked the team and the Bulls came back to win, 97-93 to claim the championship.

"For me, I was like 'Michael, get back in there,'" said Hansen. "And he said, 'No, no, You guys are doing it, I don't want to mess it up.'"

Hansen not only provided the spark, he also made sure to give the game ball to Jordan afterwards.

"When we sat in the locker room, I told him thanks for a great year," said Hansen.

Jordan had an impact on the court, but also off the court. Former Hawkeye Jess Settles attended a camp Jordan hosted at Elmhurst College. Settles not only met Jordan, but played against him in a scrimmage.

"The next group was supposed to come in, but believe it or not, we were hot in that game and we beat him," Settles said. "And instead of us going off the court, because he's not going to sit, he wanted to play us again. So he stopped the competition and made us play him again and he tore us up."