Former Hawkeye T.J. Hockenson with record-breaking performance in NFL debut

Iowa tight ends have taken the NFL by storm lately.

Last year, it was George Kittle setting a new NFL record for most yards in a season by a tight end. On Sunday, rookie T.J. Hockenson added his name to the record books.

Hockenson made his NFL debut with the Detroit Lions, who faced the Arizona Cardinals. He set a new NFL record with 131 yards receiving, the most by a tight end in his first career game. The record was previously set by Monty Stickles of the San Francisco 49ers in September of 1960.

You could say the Lions were wise to select Hockenson No. 8 overall in this year's NFL Draft.

The game, however, ended in a 27-27 tie.