Former Hawkeye Parker Hesse signs with Tennessee Titans

Iowa is known as Tight End U, and even if you didn't play tight end for the Hawkeyes, you can still be turned into one. That's the case for former defensive end Parker Hesse.

On Sunday, he signed a contract with the Tennessee Titans after participating in their rookie minicamp. However, he signed to play tight end.

The last time he caught a pass was in high school at Waukon, even though he was mainly a quarterback.

He'll rejoin former Iowa teammate Amani Hooker in Tennessee.