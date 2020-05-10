Former Hawkeye Matt Nelson and his wife hold virtual wedding

Couples all across the country have had to postpone their weddings because of concerns over COVID-19. Some, however, have held a virtual wedding.

That's what former Iowa defensive lineman Matt Nelson and his wife, Hayley, did last month.

Their wedding was supposed to be on Apr. 4, at Ashton Hill Farm in Cedar Rapids. When concerns over COVID-19 grew, they made the difficult decision of postponing their wedding to next year.

Then on Apr. 3, the day before they were originally going to get married, Hayley's aunt suggested having a virtual wedding. It didn't take long for Matt and Hayley to get on board.

"When we sent out the email, so many people emailed us back and were like, 'We've been thinking about this for weeks that you should do this.' Matt and I looked at each other wondering why didn't anybody tell us this?" Hayley said laughing.

With help from family members, the wedding was put together in 24 hours. It was held in the front yard of Hayley's mother's house. Her uncle was also the pastor. Parents and a few siblings were the only in-person attendees. Nearly 150 people watched the ceremony via Zoom.

"I really didn't care as long as I got to marry her," Matt said.

It wasn't quite how they had planned it, but it's still a day they'll always remember. Matt and Hayley will celebrate the wedding with friends and family in April of 2021.

"I told Hayley that I don't know what else she expects for a first anniversary gift, but I think a wedding would be good," Matt said with a smile.