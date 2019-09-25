Former Hawkeye Matt Kroul to be inducted into Iowa HS Hall of Fame

Matt Kroul had an unbelievable football career at Mount Vernon and at Iowa. In November, he'll be inducted into the Iowa High School Hall of Fame.

"Yeah, just honored, humbled," said Kroul.

Kroul led the Mustangs to the state championship game in 2002 and 2003. He rushed for more than a thousand yards as a running back. At Iowa, he played on the defensive line and made 50 consecutive starts.

Now, Kroul continues his hard work on the family farm in between Mount Vernon and Solon. The land is 1,100 acres and he produces everything from produce, flowers and pumpkins. He says he still applies the lessons he learned in football to running the family farm.

"You learn to lead yourself and hopefully others," said Kroul. "Time management, discipline and especially nothing in life comes easy. Especially here at the farm, there's going to be bad days and good days."