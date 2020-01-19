Former Hawkeye Jarrod Uthoff looking to get back to NBA

There are only 15 spots on an NBA roster. That's not stopping former Hawkeye and Cedar Rapids Jefferson prep Jarrod Uthoff from chasing his dream.

"I hope to make the NBA soon," Uthoff said."

It was almost three years ago the when Uthoff played in nine games for the Dallas Mavericks in 2017. Since then, he's been on the move and faced some hardships.

When he was with the Mavericks, he signed a multi-year contract. In the offseason, he was traded to the Houston Rockets and was waived a month later. He ended up playing in the G-League for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants in the 2017-18 season. The next season, he played overseas in St. Petersburg, Russia. In October, he signed with the Memphis Grizzlies, then was waived the next day, but was added to the roster of the Memphis Hustle.

"Oh, there was a time where I didn't know it was going because there was a little bit of a rough patch in Russia with some games in a row," he said. "As I look at it, this is my path."

There's a pretty good chance the Grizzlies are watching closely. Uthoff has started every game for the Hustle and is averaging 19 points and 10 rebounds a game.

As he waits for a possible call-up, he's had a lot of support in this journey from Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery to his wife, Jessie, who traveled with him to Russia last year.

"That's a lot to ask for a wife and she's been no questions asked, supportive and it's been incredible," he said. "Like I said, we're in this journey together. And I'm... speechless."