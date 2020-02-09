Former Hawkeye Ed Podolak remembers Super Bowl IV 50 years later

Kansas City Chiefs fans are still celebrating after last weekend's 31-20 win against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

They waited 50 years for this moment. Former Hawkeye Ed Podolak knows the feeling because he was a player in Super Bowl IV when the Chiefs defeated the Vikings 23-7.

"A lot of us that were in that first Super Bowl -- the one that we won, Super Bowl IV -- we were kind of excited because this would've been 50 years and a 100 years of the NFL," Podolak said.

Winning the Super Bowl was just one piece of Podolak's decorated career with the Chiefs. He's in the team's Hall of Fame and his No. 14 jersey is retired. He was invited to Miami to see the Chiefs in this year's Super Bowl. He says it's quite different now compared to when he played.

"We played Oakland on Sunday, flew back to Kansas City on Monday, flew to New Orleans on Tuesday, had three practices and played in the Super Bowl," he said. "That's how quick it happened. Tickets were $20. Now, they get two weeks off and the tickets were $3,200."