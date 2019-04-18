Former Hawkeye Chad Greenway finds success in the business world

Former Iowa linebacker Chad Greenway spent 11 years in the NFL and was the face of the Minnesota Vikings' linebacker group. He retired in 2017, but has found success in the business world.

On Thursday, he visited Cedar Rapids, North Liberty, Coralville and Iowa City to showcase his handcrafted vodka, Gray Duck.

He started the company in August of 2018, which is based in Minneapolis. The product was only sold in Minnesota, then North and South Dakota. In the past month, he started bringing the product to Iowa.

"It's been a little bit of a crash course in entrepreneurship, building a business and understanding how that works," said Greenway. "We've certainly gone through our fair share of meetings and gotten beat up by people. The liquor industry is always a tough one."