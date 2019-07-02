Former Hawkeye Anthony Herron enjoying life as a broadcaster

Anthony Herron came in under Hayden Fry and blossomed under Kirk Ferentz in 1999 and 2000 when he was named a team captain but his path to broadcasting was hardly a straight line.

"I was initially a business major, then became an english major." Herron said. "{I} bounced around playing professionally for a while and at a certain point just fell in the broadcasting industry."

First with the BigTenNetwork, later the NFL Network and currently the Pac12 network.

"I fly from Chicago, go west every weekend during the PAC12 football season and still do an event or two for NBCsports like the all-american bowl that {AJ} Epenesa played in." Herron said.

Herron was recently in Iowa City sharing his story and advice with current Hawkeyes who will someday have to make that transition that comes when playing days are over. part of his advice, is to be flexible.

"Trying different jobs, pouring everything into it helped me recognize what I didn't like." Herron said.

