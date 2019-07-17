Former Cyclones Kyle Kempt and Joel Lanning join football coaching staff

Two former Iowa State football players are coming back to the program to join the coaching staff.

Head coach Matt Campbell announced on Wednesday that Joel Lanning and Kyle Kempt will work as quality control assistants. Lanning will serve that capacity with the defense and Kempt with the offense.

Lanning spent his first four years as a quarterback before switching to middle linebacker his senior season in 2017. He earned All-Big 12 honors and First-Team All-America accolades.

Kempt, a former quarterback, came to Iowa State as a walk-on. He led the Cyclones to one of their most memorable victories in program history beating No. 3 Oklahoma in Norman, 38-31, in his first career start.