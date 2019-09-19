Former Cyclone Seneca Wallace thrilled to be inducted into ISU Hall of Fame

He may have only spent two seasons in an Iowa State uniform, but Seneca Wallace created a lot of memories in those two seasons with the Cyclones.

Back in March, Wallace was one of six former Iowa State athletes to be inducted into school's 2019 Hall of Fame. On Saturday when Iowa State plays Louisiana-Monroe, he'll be recognized at halftime for his induction.

"It means a lot because your peers are the ones who put you into the Hall of Fame," Wallace said.

He holds two school records for most passing yards in a season (3,245) and completion percentage for a game (22-24, 91.7%). He later spent eight seasons in the NFL.

