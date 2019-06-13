Former Cyclone Naz Mitrou-Long speaks at Center Point

CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - Hard work has always been instilled in Naz Mitrou-Long. It helped him have a stellar career at Iowa State and earned him a contract with the Utah Jazz.
On Thursday, he shared his story with several fans at Center Point-Urbana high school.
"It was cool to preach the message," said Mitrou-Long. "I know when I was a kid, it took something like that to spark the fire inside of me."
His message revolved around four words: selflessness, teamwork, togetherness and believe.
"One of the main things I want to do with my life is influence the next generation," he said. "And when you think of something that can do that, it's those four words."