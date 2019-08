Bridget Carleton has found a new WNBA home. On Thursday, she signed a seven-day contract with the Minnesota Lynx.

The former Iowa State Cyclone and Big 12 Player of the Year was drafted by Connecticut in the second round of the 2019 WNBA Draft. She appeared in four games, averaging 7.3 minutes a game, but was waived on July 3.

In her senior season at Iowa State, Carleton averaged 21.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 35 games.