Former Cyclone Bridget Carleton drafted 21st overall to Connecticut

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 11:12 PM, Apr 10, 2019

NEW YORK (KCRG) - Former Iowa State University women's basketball star Bridget Carleton was drafted 21st overall in the 2019 WNBA Draft on Wednesday night.

Carleton, a 6'1" guard who just finished her senior season for the Cyclones, will be joining the Connecticut Sun as a second-round draft pick. She is second in career scoring in Iowa State school history with 2,142 points.


Carleton is the 14th player from Iowa State to be selected in the WNBA draft.

 