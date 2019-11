Sophomore Ashley Joens put up the first 30-point, 20-rebound performance in school history on Tuesday to lead Iowa State (2-1) to a 79-59 victory over Texas Southern (1-2) at Hilton Coliseum.

Joens' 20 rebounds are tied for the third-most in a single game in program history, and her 16 made free throws tied the single-game program mark, set by Angie Welle (vs. Nebraska, '02).