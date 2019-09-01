Former Cedar Rapids Washington prep O'Rien Vance shines in first start with Iowa State

Iowa State's front-seven showed it will be a strength this season for the Cyclones. A key piece to that defense on Saturday was redshirt sophomore linebacker and former Cedar Rapids Washington prep, O'Rien Vance.

He made his first career start after playing in 11 games as a reserve last season. He finished with eight tackles and two sacks in the 29-26 triple-overtime win over Northern Iowa.

"I've always been a big O'Rien Vance fan," said Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell.

Campbell said Vance was playing at a high level in the spring of 2018, but injuries disrupted his progression. But now, he says Vance has found that consistency.

"He's changed his life." Campbell said. "He's changed who he is, how he sleeps, how he eats, how he approaches things. And what we've gotten is the best O'Rien Vance that I think Iowa State has seen."