Ferentz fills in for player's parents who couldn't make it to Senior Day

Iowa fans said goodbye to 19 Iowa Hawkeyes football seniors today at Kinnick Stadium, and the team's coach even joined in on the ceremony.

University of Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz embraces senior defensive back Devonte Young before the Hawkeyes' final home game of the 2019 season. Ferentz, along with his wife, Mary, left, stood in for Young's parents who were unable to make the trip to Iowa City (KCRG Sports)

Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz and his wife, Mary, stood in for defensive back Devonte Young's parents, who were unable to make the trip to Iowa City.

"Unfortunately, Devante's folks couldn't get here, so just thrilled that he asked," Ferentz said.

"He scraped the bottom of the barrel with that one," he added, with a wry smile.

Young wasn't the only one with an interesting outcome on Senior Day. Levi and Landan Paulsen, twin brothers from Moville, got the rare opportunity to celebrate their success together.

Senior quarterback Nate Stanley, who has had an exemplary career with the Hawkeyes, was among the 19 honored.

“I wasn't as emotional as I thought I was going to be but, yeah, it was extremely special. They’re my rock, my parents, my mom especially,” Stanley said, while choking up. “They have supported me through thick and thin and they are always there for me. For them to be on the field with me is extremely special.”

Iowa beat Illinois 19-10 for their eighth win of the season. The team has one more regular-season game left, at Nebraska on Friday, November 29 at 1:30 p.m.