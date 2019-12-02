Fan voting open for Lou Groza Award through Thursday night, Iowa kicker nominated

Keith Duncan, the placekicker for the University of Iowa Hawkeyes football team, is up for an award that recognizes the best collegiate kicker in the country, and fans can make their opinions known through an online vote.

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2019, file photo, Iowa's Keith Duncan, right, plays rock-paper-scissors with holder Colten Rastetter, left, after kicking a field goal during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State in Ames, Iowa. Duncan is nominated for the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award for his efforts during the 2019 season (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

People may cast a vote for one of three finalists in the 28th annual Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award through the award's website. The poll for voting is toward the bottom of the page. One vote is allowed per day, per person.

The winner of the fan vote will receive one vote to go along with the votes of the 12 other committee members to decide the winner of the award.

Duncan, junior on the Iowa Hawkeyes football team from Weddington, North Carolina, was named as one of three finalists for the Lou Groza Award on November 25, 2019.

Through 12 games this season, Duncan has successfully made 29 of 34 field goals, which is both a Big Ten and Iowa record for the number of successful attempts in a single season.

He was 2 for 2 on field goals during Iowa's last game of the season at the University of Nebraska, including the 48-yard game-winner at the end of regulation.

The winner of the Groza award will be announced on Thursday, December 12, 2019. It is sponsored by the Palm Beach Country Sports Commission, established in 1992.

The last player from Iowa to win the award was Nate Kaeding in 2002.