Fan passion fuels Iowa women's 30-game home winning streak

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder reacts to a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By  | 
Posted:

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - The No. 19 Iowa women's basketball team enters its home game against Ohio State on Thursday night riding a 30-game home win streak.

That's second-longest in Division I behind Baylor's 49 consecutive home wins.

Hawkeyes coach Lisa Bluder grew up in Iowa and understands the state's passion for the sport. In-state rival Iowa State draws 9,500 fans per game in Ames to rank third in the nation. Iowa is 11th in attendance at more than 5,900.

Last season, when the Hawkeyes made it to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament, they averaged almost 6,800.

Bluder said her team's winning ways have fueled attendance.

 