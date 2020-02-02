Family members excited to see George Kittle's success in NFL

There are many players that have never played in a Super Bowl.

San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle celebrates after Raheem Mostert scored against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Former Hawkeye George Kittle certainly would have liked to have led the San Francisco 49ers to victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, but there are many family members back in Iowa who are proud of what he's accomplished so far.

"We describe it as we're in rare air," said Shelley Till, Kittle's mother-in-law, who lives in Dubuque.

Kittle has grown into a star in the NFL, but it's not just the stats that have caught everyone's attention. It's also his personality, especially his sense of humor during his press conferences. Family members aren't surprised about that.

"First of all, we joke that anything that comes out of George's mouth eventually ends up on a sweatshirt," Till said.

"I always have to be on guard when I talk to him because he's quick witted and he can bring something out of nowhere," said former Iowa basketball player Jess Settles, who's Kittle's first cousin. "I was broadcasting an Iowa game a month or two ago and he's sending texts making fun of how I look."