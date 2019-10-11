WYOMING, Iowa. (KCRG) - The Midland Eagles defeated the Springville Orioles 24-22 on Friday night to improve their record to 5-2 on the season. Following the loss, the Orioles fall to 5-3.
Midland knocks off Springville 24-22
By KCRG Sports |
Posted: Fri 11:27 PM, Oct 11, 2019 |
Updated: Fri 11:32 PM, Oct 11, 2019
