AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Everything you need to know: TCU vs. Iowa State
Summary:
Game: TCU (3-1) at Iowa State (2-2)
Kickoff: 11:00 a.m. CT
Venue: Jack Trice Stadium
Television: ESPN2
Iowa State Tidbits: TCU leads the all-time series against Iowa State at 8-2. The Horned Frogs are 3-1 in Ames, but the Cyclones won the last meeting at Jack Trice Stadium in 2017, beating then No. 5 TCU, 14-7.
Since 2017, Iowa State is 7-0 in the month of October. The only other school to go undefeated in the same timeframe is Alabama (6-0).
Senior wide receiver Deshaunte Jones is ranked 15th nationally in receptions per game at 6.8. He had seven catches against Baylor last Saturday, moving him to No. 6 on the all-time career receptions list at ISU with 135.
Sophomore linebacker and former Cedar Rapids Washington prep O’Rien Vance has recorded a sack in every game and has 5.5 total for the season. He’s only one of five players in the nation to collect a sack in every game.
The Cyclones have put up more than 400 yards of total offense in each of the first four games. It’s happened only two other times in school history.
A look at the opponent: TCU TCU’s trip to Ames will be its first Big 12 road game of the season. The last two meetings between the Horned Frogs and Cyclones has been decided by a total of 10 points.
Saturday’s game will be a homecoming for TCU freshman quarterback Max Duggan. He’s a Council Bluffs native and was the 2018 Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year. In four games for the Horned Frogs, Duggan has thrown for 523 yards and seven touchdowns.
Gary Patterson has been the head coach at TCU since 2000. His career with the Horned Frogs started in 1998 as their defensive coordinator. The first game that season was against Iowa State and the Horned Frogs won, 31-21.
TCU has one of the top defenses, not just in the Big 12, but also the nation. The Horned Frogs only surrender 246 yards per game, which is first in the Big 12 and No. 4 in the nation.
Patterson is the nation’s second-longest tenured head coach at 19 seasons, trailing Iowa’s very own Kirk Ferentz (21 seasons).