Everything you need to know: Purdue vs. Iowa

Summary:



Game: Purdue (2-4) at #23 Iowa (4-2)

Kickoff: 11:00 a.m.

Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Television: ESPN2

The Series:

Purdue leads the overall season against Iowa, 48-38-3, with the Boilermakers winning the last two meetings. Before that, Iowa had won four straight against the Boilermakers. Purdue won its last trip to Iowa City, 24-15 back in 2017.

Iowa Tidbits:

It’s Homecoming for Iowa and that’s brought great success in recent years. The Hawkeyes have won seven of their last nine Homecoming games and are 15-5 overall under head coach Kirk Ferentz. Iowa is 59-43-5 overall in 107 Homecoming games.

Quarterback Nate Stanley threw one touchdown last week versus Penn State, which tied him with Drew Tate for second all-time in school history for career touchdown passes (61). Stanley needs 13 more to tie Chuck Long for the most all-time.

On Thursday, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz was named to the 2019 Dodd Trophy Midseason Watch List. The list includes 22 coaches from seven different conferences and Notre Dame. Ferentz has 156 wins, which ranks fifth in Big Ten history.

Iowa hasn’t lost three straight contests to Purdue since the Boilermakers won 20 straight against the Hawkeyes from 1961-1980. A look at the opponent: Purdue



Purdue is coming off a 40-14 win over Maryland last weekend. A pair of Boilermakers received Big Ten weekly honors for their performances. Quarterback Jack Plummer was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week after going 33 of 41 for 420 yards and three touchdowns. Freshman wide receiver David Bell was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week after hauling in 138 yards and two touchdowns.

Purdue has a lot of young pieces. The Boilermakers have 12 starters that are true or redshirt freshman. Overall, they’ve had 30 true or redshirt freshman play in the first six games of the season.

One of the bright spots on defense for Purdue has been the play of senior linebacker Ben Holt. He’s a transfer from Western Kentucky. He’s currently second in the Big Ten with 60 tackles and tied for 16th nationally with 10.0 tackles per game.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Plummer is coming off the best game of his young career. He completed 33 of 41 passes against Maryland, which is an 80.5 completion percentage. That’s a new school-record on 40 or more passing attempts in a game. Curtin Painter held the previous 40-plus attempts mark with a 77.6 completion percentage in 2007 against Eastern Illinois.

