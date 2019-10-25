Everything you need to know: Oklahoma State vs #23 Iowa State

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Summary:
Game: Oklahoma State (4-3) at No. 23 Iowa State (5-2)
Kickoff: 2:30 P.M. CT
Venue: Jack Trice Stadium | Ames, Iowa
Television: FS1
Iowa State Tidbits: Oklahoma State leads the all-time series against Iowa State at 31-19-3. The Cyclones ended a six-game losing streak against the Cowboys last year with a 48-42 win in Stillwater.
Iowa State continues its hot streak in the month of October. Last week’s win at Texas Tech moved ISU to a 10-0 record in October since 2017. The only other “power five” team that has remained perfect in the month since 2017 is Alabama (8-0). All 10 victories for the Cyclones are against Big 12 opponents.
Last year’s win at Oklahoma State was also the unveiling of ISU quarterback Brock Purdy. He threw for 318 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. He also ran for 84 yards and a score.
The Cyclones have used five different running backs throughout the season, but may have found their No. 1 running back. Freshman Breece Hall was named the Big 12’s Newcomer of the Week for the second consecutive week after rushing for 183 yards and two touchdowns last week versus Texas Tech.
Iowa State is just one of nine teams in the FBS ranked top-30 nationally in both total offense (15th, 481.1) and total defense (30th, 333.9).
A look at the opponent: Oklahoma State Oklahoma State is one of the top scoring offenses in the country led by sophomore running back Chuba Hubbard. He leads the nation and the Big 12 with 1,265 yards. He’s also tied for first in the nation with 15 rushing touchdowns.
The Cowboys also have some weapons in the passing game led by junior wide receiver Tylan Wallace. He’s ranked 6th in the nation and No. 1 in the Big 12 with 772 yards receiving. He also has seven touchdowns.
The last four games between Iowa State and Oklahoma State have been decided by a one-possession score. The Cowboys are 18-7 in their past 25 games that have been decided by less than 10 points.
Oklahoma State is on a two-game losing streak and hasn’t lost three straight games since 2015.
Iowa State TE coach Alex Golesh was a graduate assistant for Mike Gundy and Oklahoma State back in 2008.