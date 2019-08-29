Everything you need to know: Miami (OH) vs Iowa



Game: Miami (0-0) at. #20 Iowa (0-0)

Kickoff: 6:40 p.m. CT

Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Television: FS1

Iowa Tidbits:



Jackson Williamson (R-SO): Williamson is a left-handed quarterback that saw action in two games last season, although he didn’t register a statistic. In high school, Williamson threw for 2,750 yards and 28 touchdowns his senior year.

AJ Mayer (R-FR): Mayer threw for 2,974 yards and 31 touchdowns his junior year of high school. He followed that up his senior season by leading his team to the state championship throwing for 337 yards and a combined six touchdowns, being named game MVP.

Brett Gabbert (FR): Brett is the younger brother of NFL quarterback Blaine Gabbert and was named the 2018 6A Missouri Offensive Player of the Year. He was 36-4 as a starter in high school and also led Christian Brothers High School to back to back state championships.

