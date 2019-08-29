Everything you need to know: Miami (OH) vs Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa. (KCRG) -
Game: Miami (0-0) at. #20 Iowa (0-0)
Kickoff: 6:40 p.m. CT
Venue: Kinnick Stadium
Television: FS1
Iowa Tidbits: The Hawkeyes are 4-0 all-time against the RedHawks, winning the last meeting 45-21 in 2016. Iowa is 23-4 all-time against MAC opponents.
Iowa is 96-32-2 in season-opening games, and are going for their sixth-consecutive.
For the first time in program history, Iowa will be opening their season with a night game at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes have had 18 night games, winning 12 and losing six.
Kirk Ferentz is entering his 21st season as head coach at Iowa, making him the longest tenured active head coach in all of college football. Defensive Coordinator Phil Parker and strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle are also entering their 21st seasons.
Senior quarterback Nate Stanley has 52 career touchdown passes which ranks fourth all-time in program history. Stanley needs four to tie Ricky Stanzi (56), nine to tie Drew Tate (61) and 22 to tie Chuck Long (74).
A look at the opponent Miami (OH): The RedHawks return 12 starters from their 2018 team that finished 6-6 overall. Each of their six wins came against a conference opponent.
Last season, Miami was nearly perfect in the red zone, going 42-43 throughout the season with 35 (81.4%) touchdowns.
The RedHawks are tasked with replacing their three-year starting quarterback Gus Ragland, who finished his career with 6,306 passing yards and 56 touchdowns. Miami has not named a starting quarterback yet and have three guys fighting for the job.
Jackson Williamson (R-SO): Williamson is a left-handed quarterback that saw action in two games last season, although he didn’t register a statistic. In high school, Williamson threw for 2,750 yards and 28 touchdowns his senior year. Miami has two players on their roster that transferred from the University of Iowa. Defensive back Emmanuel (Manny) Rugamba and defensive back Cedric Boswell. Rugamba played for Iowa in 2016 & 2017 and had to sit out all of last season due to NCAA transfer rules. Boswell saw action for the Hawkeyes in 2017.
Just like Iowa and Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Miami boasts an incredibly strong kick return game that finished 7th in the nation last season with an average return of 25.7 yards. Maurice Thomas ranks third all-time in the RedHawks record books with 1,788 return yards, 667 coming last season.
AJ Mayer (R-FR): Mayer threw for 2,974 yards and 31 touchdowns his junior year of high school. He followed that up his senior season by leading his team to the state championship throwing for 337 yards and a combined six touchdowns, being named game MVP.
Brett Gabbert (FR): Brett is the younger brother of NFL quarterback Blaine Gabbert and was named the 2018 6A Missouri Offensive Player of the Year. He was 36-4 as a starter in high school and also led Christian Brothers High School to back to back state championships.