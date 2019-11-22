Everything you need to know: Kansas vs Iowa State

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Game: Kansas (3-7) at Iowa State (6-4)
Kickoff: 11:00 AM. CT
Venue: Jack Trice Stadium | Ames, Iowa
Television: FSN
Iowa State Tidbits: Kansas leads the overall series against Iowa State 50-42-6, but the Cyclones have won the last four meetings. Kansas hasn’t won a Big 12 road game since 2008, which just happened to be against Iowa State.
Saturday will mark the final home game for 20 seniors. Iowa State is 9-10 overall in “Senior Day” games since 2000.
One of those seniors is offensive lineman Julian Good-Jones, also a former Cedar Rapids Washington prep. He has started 47 consecutive games and needs just two more starts to set a new school record.
Iowa State’s four losses this season have been by a combined total of just 11 points. The Cyclones are just one of three “Power 5” schools to avoid a loss of more than 14 points in the last three seasons. Oklahoma and Washington are the other schools.
Brock Purdy has set all kinds of school records and is near the top nationally in several categories. He’s one of four players nationally with at least 22 passing touchdowns and seven rushing touchdowns. He also ranks fourth nationally with eight 300-yard games of total offense. Purdy is a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien Award.
A look at the opponent: Kansas Kansas has started a new era bringing in former LSU head coach Les Miles. He won a BCS National Championship with the Tigers in 2008. Miles is 1-1 in his career against the Cyclones, with both games happening when he was the head coach at Oklahoma State.
Kansas also has an offensive lineman with a long streak of career starts. Hakeem Adeniji will make his 47th consecutive start on Saturday, while Iowa State’s Julian Good-Jones will make his 48th consecutive start.
Kansas’ passing game has been on the rise this season with juniors Andrew Parchment and Stephon Robinson. Parchment has 702 yards receiving, while Robinson has 652. It’s the first time since 2009 Kansas has had two wide receivers surpass 600 receiving yards in a season.
Just like Iowa State, Kansas has also played in several close games. The Jayhawks have had five games decided by one score or less and are 2-3 overall in those games. Iowa State has had six games decided by one score or less.
It’s not just the passing game Iowa State will have to watch out for, but also Kansas’ running game. The Jayhawks are led by sophomore Pooka Williams. He needs just 84 yards to surpass 2,000 yards for his career, which would make him the fastest to 2,000 career rushing yards since Gale Sayers.