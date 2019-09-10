Everything you need to know: Iowa vs. Iowa State



Game: #19 Iowa (2-0) at. Iowa State (1-0)

Kickoff: 3:05 a.m. CT

Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

Television: FS1

The Series:

Saturday will mark the 67th meeting between the Hawkeyes and Cyclones, Iowa leads 44-22 all-time in the series. The Hawkeyes are going for their fifth straight win in the series for the first time since they won 15 in a row from 1983-1997. ISU’s narrow victory over UNI is the biggest reason that this year’s edition isn’t the first in the series’ history that both teams were ranked in the top-25 AP poll. Iowa comes in ranked 19th and have only lost to Iowa State once while ranked (2005).

Iowa Tidbits:



It may have only been against Rutgers and Miami (OH), but the Iowa defense is ranked second best in the BIG10 in scoring defense, total defense, and passing defense. The Hawkeyes have three interceptions on the season which is tied for third in the BIG10. Over the last three seasons, Iowa has the more interceptions than any other school in the country.

Ihmir Smith-Marsette is a name that Cyclone fans will never forget and Smith-Marsette caught the game winning touchdown for Iowa in the 2017 match-up. Since then, Smith-Marsette has developed in the Iowa offense and last week matched his career high with four receptions and set a new career-high with 113 receiving yards, adding two touchdowns.

Fans will be excited for ESPN’s “College Gameday” to make their first appearance in Ames this weekend but the Hawkeyes haven’t fared well when “College Gameday” comes around. Iowa is 1-6 all-time when Gameday is present, losing three times to Ohio State, once to Northwestern, Stanford and Michigan State. The Hawkeyes only win came in 2009, shutting out #9 Penn State 21-0.

In last Saturday’s game against Rutgers quarterback Nate Stanley threw three touchdown passes, passing Ricky Stanzi for third on Iowa’s all-time list (58). In his only game in Ames against Iowa State in 2017, Stanley had a career day throwing for 333 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions.

Saturday is Iowa’s first of four trophy games they will play this season. In their last 16 rivalry trophy games, Iowa holds a 13-3 record, winning each gmae against Iowa State, Minnesota and Nebraska but falling to Wisconsin three times. Iowa State Tidbits



Iowa State is happy to be playing this game at home as they are riding a seven-game home winning streak, tied for the best streak in school history. The Cyclones have only taken down Iowa, while the Hawkeyes were ranked, once in the series history (2005), but beating ranked opponents has become a trend recently for ISU. Since 2017, Iowa State is 5-4 against ranked opponents and has three wins over top-6 opponents (Oklahoma, TCU, & West Virginia).

Senior DE JaQuan Bailey is a key component to an Iowa State defense that allowed just 34 rushing yards in week one against UNI. Bailey needs one more sack to become ISU’s all-time career leader with 19.5

Just like the Hawkeyes, Iowa State’s five starting offensive lineman are all from the state of Iowa. Unlike the Hawkeyes, each of ISU’s starters are returning starters from last season and have 119 combined starts. Senior Julian Good-Jones came into the season with a team-best 38 starts and has a chance to break the Iowa State record for most games started (48).

Iowa State has rolled out three different quarterbacks in the past two games against Iowa, Jacob Park, Kyle Kempt and then Zeb Noland when Kempt got hurt. This year ISU will be led by sophomore Brock Purdy who is perhaps the most dangerous out of all of them. In his last ten game, the Cyclones are averaging 408.8 yards of total offense and 30.7 points per game with Purdy behind center.

After losing Hakeem Butler and David Montgomery, ISU faced questions on who would make plays for the offense and WR Deshaunte Jones answered that question. Jones set a career high with 14 receptions and 126 receiving yards. His 14 catches are tied for the most catches in an FBS game so far this season.

