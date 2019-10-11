Everything you need to know: Iowa State vs. West Virginia

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Summary:
Game: Iowa State (3-2) at West Virginia (3-2)
Kickoff: 3:00 p.m. CT
Venue: Milan Puskar Stadium
Television: ESPN
Iowa State Tidbits: In this young series, West Virginia is 5-2 overall against Iowa State and is 2-1 in games played in Morgantown. The Cyclones have never won back-to-back matchups against the Mountaineers.
Since 2017, Iowa State is 8-0 in the month of October. The only other school to go undefeated in the same timeframe is Alabama (6-0).
Sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy was lauded with several weekly awards after his performance against TCU last weekend. He was honored as a “Great 8” performer from the Davey O’Brien Award and was one of eight “Stars of the Week” by the Manning Award. Purdy set a new school record with four straight games of 300 yards or more of offense.
He did it again. Sophomore linebacker and former Cedar Rapids Washington prep O’Rien Vance recorded another sack in last week’s game versus TCU. He currently has 6.5 sacks on the season, which leads the Big 12. He’s one of four players in the nation to have a sack in every game this season.
Iowa State cornerbacks coach Matt Caponi was the defensive backs coach at West Virginia from 2016-18.
A look at the opponent: West Virginia Neal Brown is in his first season as head coach at West Virginia. He spent the previous four seasons as the head coach at Troy, compiling a record of 35-16, including 3-0 in bowl games.
The Mountaineers have only lost to Iowa State once at home. The Cyclones won in Morgantown 52-44 in triple overtime back in 2013. They battled back from a 31-7 deficit, which is the largest comeback in school history.
West Virginia is 1-1 in the Big 12 so far. The Mountaineers won their conference opener over Kansas, 29-24, but then lost last week to No. 11 Texas, 42-31.
Freshman wide receiver Sam James is becoming one of the top receivers in the Big 12 this season. He ranks fourth in receptions per game (6.4) and has 329 receiving yards.
West Virginia will try to slow down a high-powered Iowa State offense. The Mountaineers are led by defensive back Keith Washington. He’s second in the conference in interceptions (3) and is first in passes defended (9).