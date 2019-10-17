Everything you need to know: Iowa State vs. Texas Tech

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa. (KCRG) -
Game: Iowa State (4-2) at Texas Tech (3-3)
Kickoff: 11:00 A.M. CT
Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium | Lubbock, Texas
Television: FS1
Iowa State Tidbits:
Expect good things to happen for linebacker Marcel Spears who has taken home the BIG12 Defensive Player of the Week honor in each of the last two seasons after taking on the Red Raiders. In those two games, Spears has three interceptions and two pick-sixes.
The Cyclones continue to roll in the month of October. Last week’s win at West Virginia moved ISU to a 9-0 record in October since 2017. The only other “power five” team that has remained perfect in the month since 2017 is Alabama.
ISU is clicking on all cylinders and is coming off of back-to-back conference wins by 24 points or more for the first time since 2005. Iowa State is one of just eight opponents that ranks in the top 30 of total offense and total defense.
If the Cyclones enter the red zone, you can safely bet that they will score has they’ve scored on 27 out of 28 possessions so far this season, which ranks fifth nationally. (21 TDs & 6 FGs)
While October has been kind to the entire team, there’s a reason they call it “Brocktober”. Quarterback Brock Purdy is one of just three players nationally to have 11 passing TDs and six rushing TDs. The other two are Jalen Hurts of Oklahoma and Justin Fields of Ohio State. Purdy leads the BIG12 with 301.2 passing yards a game.
A look at the opponent: Texas Tech
So far this season, Texas Tech has defended their home field posting a perfect 3-0 record. In those games, Tech has won by an average of 26.7 points.
The Cyclone offense will have to pay attention to where safety Douglas Coleman is at all times. Coleman switched from cornerback to safety this season and the move as paid huge dividends. Coleman leads the FBS with six interceptions.
The Red Raiders will roll out quarterback Jett Duffey who in his first two games as starter has recorded back to back 300 yard passing performances. His 424 yards against Oklahoma State and 362 yards against Baylor marks the first time a Tech QB has thrown for at least 350 yards in consecutive conference games since Patrick Mahomes did It in 2016.
The Red Raider rushing attack got a boost last week form redshirt freshman SaRodorick Thompson. Thompson recorded the best performance of his young career totaling 153 yards and two touchdowns against Baylor. Saturday marked the fourth time that Thompson has led the Red Raiders
It is homecoming weekend in Lubbock which bodes well for the Red Raiders who have a 55-31-3 all-time record on Homecoming which includes winning nine of its last 12 games dating back to 2007.