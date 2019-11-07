Everything you need to know: Iowa State vs #9 Oklahoma

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Summary:
Game: Iowa State (5-3) at No. 9 Oklahoma (7-1)
Kickoff: 7:00 P.M. CT
Venue: Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium | Norman, Oklahoma
Television: FOX
Iowa State Tidbits: Oklahoma leads the all-time series against Iowa State, 75-6-2. The last time the Cyclones played in Norman, it ended up being the biggest road win in program history. Iowa State upset then No. 3 Oklahoma, 38-31, ending an 18-game losing streak to the Sooners.
Quarterback Brock Purdy set a new school record in the loss to Oklahoma State with 39 completions. He’s just one of five players nationally with at least 15 touchdown passes and six rushing touchdowns.
Saturday’s game will be a homecoming for tight end Charlie Kolar and his brother John Kolar. The brothers are from Norman and went to Norman North High School. Charlie Kolar has scored five touchdowns in the last five games.
Since beating then No. 3 Oklahoma in 2017, Iowa State is 5-5 vs. ranked opponents with wins over Oklahoma, TCU, Memphis, Oklahoma State and West Virginia.
Iowa State’s defense has a tall task in slowing down a high-scoring Oklahoma offense that averages 49.3 points a game. The Cyclones haven’t allowed a team to score more than 30 offensive points in a game so far this season.
A look at the opponent: Oklahoma Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts can hurt teams with his arm and his legs. He’s ranked 14th in the nation with 2,469 passing yards, but he’s also 29th with 801 rushing yards. He has 34 total touchdowns on the season.
Since 1999, the Sooners are 13-1 against Iowa State and all 13 wins were by double digits. In the seven homes games, the Sooners have outscored the Cyclones 292-76.
Oklahoma has scored at least 34 points in 18 straight games, which is the longest streak in school history. The streak is the second-longest nationally since 1980.
Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell were teammates at the University of Mount Union from 1999 to 2001 and won two NCAA Division III titles in 2000 and 2001.
The month of November is where Oklahoma starts to click. The Sooners have won 17 straight November games with their last loss coming on Nov. 8 2014 versus Baylor.