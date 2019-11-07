Everything you need to know: #18 Iowa vs. #16 Wisconsin

Summary:



Game: #18 Iowa (6-2) at #16 Wisconsin (6-2)

Kickoff: 3:05 p.m.

Venue: Camp Randall Stadium | Madison, Wisconsin

Television: FOX

The Series:

This is the 93rd overall meeting between Wisconsin and Iowa. The Badgers have won the last three meetings, including six of the last seven. The visiting team, however, has won seven of the last eight contests. Iowa’s last win at Madison was a 10-6 victory on Oct. 3, 2015.

Iowa Tidbits:

Saturday’s game will feature two of the top defenses in the country, who don’t give up a lot of points. Iowa is ranked third in the country surrendering just 10.10 points per game and Wisconsin is right behind in fourth at 11.40.

Iowa kicker Keith Duncan was named a semifinalist for the 2019 Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award. Duncan leads with nation with 19 field-goals made and is a perfect 18-for-18 on extra-point attempts.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz has 94 conference wins, which ranks sixth on the all-time list in the Big Ten. He’s one win shy of tying former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno for fifth all-time in Big Ten Conference wins.

Iowa’s 20-0 win over Northwestern two weeks ago made the Hawkeyes bowl eligible for the 18th time in 19 seasons. A look at the opponent: Wisconsin



Wisconsin is coming off back-to-back losses to Illinois and Ohio State. The Badgers have never lost three consecutive games in a season since 2008.

The Badgers have one of the top running backs in the country in junior Jonathan Taylor. He’s rushed for 5,180 career yards and 44 touchdowns. Taylor has rushed for 270 yards in two games against Iowa and he’d be the first opposing running back to ever rush for 100 yards three times against the Hawkeyes in the Kirk Ferentz era.

As mentioned earlier, both Iowa and Wisconsin have Top-10 scoring defenses. The Badgers are also one of the best defenses in the nation in rushing and passing defense. They’re ranked fifth in the country in rushing defense (84.1 yards per game) and third in passing defense (139.4 yards per game).

Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan has the third-best completion percentage in the country at 74.5. He’s only behind LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (78.8) and Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa (74.8).

