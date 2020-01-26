Emotional moment for Megan Gustafson during jersey retirement ceremony

Despite having to travel from Budapest, it was certainly worth the trip.

On Sunday, Megan Gustafson's No. 10 jersey was officially retired. More than 13,000 fans stayed after Iowa's game against Michigan State to help her celebrate her special moment as the number was raised in the rafters at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

"That's kind of when it hit me," Gustafson said. "Just seeing it unravel, seeing my number going up, them listing off the awards and the music, it just hit me that this is real and I was able to accomplish this dream that I had."

Gustafson is just the second player in Iowa women's basketball history to have her jersey number retired. The other was Michelle Edwards, who sent a video congratulating Gustafson on her accomplishment.

"I'm going to represent Iowa every single day from here on out, even though I'm going now, but I'm just thankful for the support system that I've had," Gustafson said.