Ella Kluesner scores in OT, Xavier wins 10th state title in program history

It had been six long years since Cedar Rapids Xavier last won a state title in girls' soccer. The drought ended on Saturday when the Saints defeated Waverly-Shell Rock in the 2A title game in overtime, 2-1.

After a scoreless first half, Xavier got on the board three minutes into the second half when Mary Kate Moeder scored off a corner kick. Waverly-Shell Rock responded in the 63rd minute with a goal from Macy Smith, her seventh of the season.

It was tied 1-1 after regulation, but just 104 seconds into overtime, Ella Kluesner scored the game-winning goal for the Saints to give them the state title.

"I honestly don't remember shooting it," said Kluesner.

This was Xavier's 10th state title in program history.