Eastern Iowans looking to other ways to exercise after gyms close

If you hit the bike trails on Tuesday, you may have seen people not celebrating St. Patrick's Day, but instead celebrating fitness and trying to stay sane during these crazy times.

(Scott Saville/KCRG)

"I think it's important to stay healthy if you can do it by yourself and not be in the midst of a crowd of people," Jo Middlekauff, a Cedar Rapids resident, said. "Keep your happy endorphins going."

Getting outdoors gets you away from the most difficult news of the day, if for a little bit.

"Oh, if nothing else, I think it eases my stress a little bit," Tim Donnelly, a 71-year-old from Cedar Rapids, said. "At first I wasn't too worried but the more I hear about it obviously it's a pretty serious thing."

72-year-old Cindy Andersen took yoga classes at the Rockwell Rec Center, and with it closed now she wants to stay fit.

"Don't want to lose what I've gained at the Collins rec center. I had a beautiful solitary, sunny, 30-minute walk," Andersen said. "Sometimes it's nice just to enjoy the solitude and listen to the birds and kind of think about what's really important in your life."

64-year-old Steve Larson took his bicycle to get his groceries on Tuesday.

"I think it's important to get exercise during this time to reduce stress," Larson said.

It was great to see a lot of elderly people out exercising. Age isn't even an excuse, even 94 year old Clarence Boesenberg, of Cedar Rapids, rides his bike year-round.

"Last year I rode 7000 miles," Boesenberg said. "I think people want to try to get a little exercise and stay active."