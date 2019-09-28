Early turnovers hurt Northern Iowa in loss to Weber State

Northern Iowa began a three-game stretch against ranked opponents with a road trip to No. 5 Weber State.

It didn't start out too well.

On Weber State's first drive, quarterback Kaden Jenks hooked up with Rashi Shaheed for a 73-yard touchdown, giving the Wildcats a 7-0 lead. Then Northern Iowa fumbled on the ensuing kickoff, the ball was recovered by Weber State. The Wildcats were able to get a field goal off the turnover to lead 10-0.

The turnover bug bit the Panthers again on their next drive when Will McElvain was intercepted by Brody Burke. Weber State turned that into seven more points after a Kevin Smith two-yard touchdown run, making it a 17-0 lead.

The Wildcats added ten more unanswered points. Northern Iowa stopped the bleeding when McElvain connected with Isaiah Weston for a 37-yard touchdown, making it 27-10 at halftime.

But the Panthers couldn't mount a comeback in the second half falling 29-17.