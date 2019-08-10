Duncan and Shudak battling for starting kicker spot

It's still too early for Iowa coaches to decide several position battles, but deciding who the next kicker will be could prove to be a difficult one.

On Saturday during the open practice at Kinnick Stadium, Keith Duncan and Caleb Shudak didn't miss a field goal. Both are hoping to replace two-year starter Miguel Recinos. Duncan has the most experience after handling most of the kicking duties for Iowa back in 2016.

"That's probably indicative of the way they've been practicing," said head coach Kirk Ferentz. "They had their ups and downs in the spring, but are focused and concentrating. It'll be interesting to see how it goes. Maybe both of them will help us."

"Both of them have the leg strength," said Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods. "Both of them have the accuracy. Both of them have the competitiveness, the drive, the desire, everything you're looking for in a kicker. I think we're very fortunate to have both of them."