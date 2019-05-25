Dubuque Wahlert knocks off undefeated Marion punching ticket to state

Dubuque Wahlert upset undefeated Marion in a Class 2A substate final 2-1 (5-3 PK) on Saturday.

The Golden Eagles grabbed the lead first in the ninth minute on a goal from Nathan Donovan.

Marion found the equalizer in the 52nd minute when Jaffer Murphy recorded his 46th goal of the season.

Neither team scored in the two overtimes, so it went to penalty kicks. The key moment was when Wahlert goalkeeper, Cam Haugen, made a diving save against Murphy. The Golden Eagles scored on all five of their penalty kicks.