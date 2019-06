On Friday, Iowa City West swept No. 2 Western Dubuque in a doubleheader. The Trojans were back in action on Saturday hosting Dubuque Senior.

The Rams were able to upset the No. 3 Trojans in the first game winning 3-2 in 10 innings. Tommy Casey knocked in the game-winning run with a sacrifice fly to center scoring Sam Link.

Iowa City West responded in game two with a 15-5 win in five innings.