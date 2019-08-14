Drew Cook trying to help Hawkeyes anyway he can

When you're playing behind two NFL first round draft picks like TJ Hockenson and Noah Fant, it's hard to get playing time. Drew Cook has used that to his advantage.

"Those guys are bona-fide freaks and fun to watch and fun to learn from quite frankly." Cook said. "From TJ I learned route running because he's an incredible route runner. It was fun to watch him with his details."

After playing quarterback all through high school and his first year at Iowa it was tough to make that transition to tight end but Cook has worked extremely hard at it.

"Certainly when you spend your whole life dropping back and throwing the ball and then all of a sudden we put you in a little different environment it's a tough transition." said offensive coordinator Brian Ferenta. "I can't say enough about how he has handled it and what he's done."

"This is my third year as a tight end. Every year it has been a little different but I feel way more comfortable than I did." Cook said.

Drew has tight end in his genes. His dad Marv starred at Iowa before becoming an NFL all-pro tight end

"Why not go to him?" Cook said. "Growing up in the backyard or recess at elementary school I was him. I was running routes like him and trying to be like him. I'm proud of my dad and I'm just trying to do everything I can't believe my mark and do what I can to help the Iowa Hawkeyes."

