Drake Relays Day Two: Results from afternoon session

Updated: Fri 4:56 PM, Apr 26, 2019

DES MOINES, Iowa. (KCRG) - Below is a list of high school results from the afternoon session of day-two of the Drake Relays in Des Moines.

Girls' Shot Put
- 1st. Jamie Kofron (Tipton) 45-2.25

Boys' Discus Throw
- 1st. Cam Jones (Kennedy) 178-5

Boys' Long Jump
- 1st. Parker Kiewiet (Dike-New Hartford) 22-8.00

Girls' High Jump
- 1st. Miracle Ailes (5-8)

Girls' 800m SMR
- 1st. Davenport Assumption (1:46.90)

Boys' 1600m Medley
- 1st. Urbandale (3:28.33)

Girls' 100m Hurdles
- 1st. Darby Thomas (CB Abraham Lincoln) 14.30

Boys' 110, Hurdles
- 1st. Trent Davis (Linn-Mar) 13.99

Girls' 4x200 Relay
- 1st. Waukee (1:42.45)

Boys' 4x200 Relay
- 1st. Valley, WDM (1:27.76)

Girls' 800m
- 1st. Mackenzie Michael (Cedar Falls) 2:09.88

Boys' 800m
- 1st. Joe Schaefer (Johnston) 1:54.13

Girls' 100m Dash
- 1st. Kerris Roberts (Waterloo East) 11.82

Boys' 100m Dash
- 1st. Ardell Inlay (Sioux City East) 10.88

 