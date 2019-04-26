Drake Relays Day Two: Results from afternoon session

DES MOINES, Iowa. (KCRG) - Below is a list of high school results from the afternoon session of day-two of the Drake Relays in Des Moines.
Girls' Shot Put
- 1st. Jamie Kofron (Tipton) 45-2.25
Boys' Discus Throw
- 1st. Cam Jones (Kennedy) 178-5
Boys' Long Jump
- 1st. Parker Kiewiet (Dike-New Hartford) 22-8.00
Girls' High Jump
- 1st. Miracle Ailes (5-8)
Girls' 800m SMR
- 1st. Davenport Assumption (1:46.90)
Boys' 1600m Medley
- 1st. Urbandale (3:28.33)
Girls' 100m Hurdles
- 1st. Darby Thomas (CB Abraham Lincoln) 14.30
Boys' 110, Hurdles
- 1st. Trent Davis (Linn-Mar) 13.99
Girls' 4x200 Relay
- 1st. Waukee (1:42.45)
Boys' 4x200 Relay
- 1st. Valley, WDM (1:27.76)
Girls' 800m
- 1st. Mackenzie Michael (Cedar Falls) 2:09.88
Boys' 800m
- 1st. Joe Schaefer (Johnston) 1:54.13
Girls' 100m Dash
- 1st. Kerris Roberts (Waterloo East) 11.82
Boys' 100m Dash
- 1st. Ardell Inlay (Sioux City East) 10.88