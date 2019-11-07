Doyle scores 1,000th career point as Iowa takes down FAU

In the first quarter, senior point guard Kathleen Doyle registered her 1,000th career point and then went on to lead the Hawkeyes to a 85-53 win over Florida Atlantic. Doyle finished with a game-high 15 points, adding five assists.

Iowa started off slow offensively and saw FAU take a six point lead in the first quarter. Throughout the rest of the game, the Hawkeyes found a balance on offense and outscored the Owls 47-24 in the second half.

Five Hawkeyes put up double digit scoring figures which included two true freshman in McKenna Warnock (10) and Gabbie Marshall (11).

Iowa starts off the season 1-0 and now looks ahead to a match up with North Alabama next Thursday.