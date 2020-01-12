Doyle leads Iowa to double OT victory against No. 12 Indiana, Hawkeyes in first place

There's no doubt the Iowa women's basketball team will find itself in the Top-25 rankings after beating No. 12 Indiana at home, 91-85.

The victory extended the Hawkeyes' home-game winning streak to 30 games and they're also tied for first place in the Big Ten standings.

In the first half, it looked like Indiana was going to end Iowa's winning streak leading by as many as 14 points. The Hawkeyes chewed away at the lead, trailing by just five points at halftime, 37-32.

Both teams kept trading leads late in the second half. Then with less than five seconds to go, Kathleen Doyle tied the game at 74-74 with a layup, but missed the free throw that could have won the game. Instead, it went into overtime.

Both teams only scored three points in the first overtime, so it went into a second overtime. With less than three minutes to go, the game was tied 80-80, then Makenzie Meyer gave Iowa the lead for good with a three-pointer from the corner.

Doyle finished with a team-high 31 points, nine rebounds, 10 assists and three steals. Sophomore Monika Czinano added 23 points before fouling out in the first overtime.

Iowa travels to Minnesota on Thursday. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.