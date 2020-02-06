Doyle dishes out school record 15 assists, Iowa tops Nebraska

After a rough showing at Michigan on Sunday, Iowa bounced back in a big way defeating Nebraska at home, 76-60.

The Hawkeyes were led by senior guard Kathleen Doyle, who fouled out of Sunday's game against Michigan. Doyle set a new single-game school record with 15 assists. The previous record was 14, set by Samantha Logic back in 2015. Doyle also finished with 15 points.

Monika Czinano, who also fouled out of Sunday's game at Michigan, led all scorers with 23 points.

The win extends the Hawkeyes' home-game winning streak to 33 games.

Iowa travels to Purdue on Sunday.