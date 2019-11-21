Don Bosco caps off perfect season with 8-player state championship

The Done Bosco Dons won the program's fourth state championship on Thursday afternoon after defeating Audubon 35-19 in the 8-player championship at the UNIDome.

Don Bosco finishes the season with a perfect 13-0 record while the Wheelers finish the season 12-2.

Audubon started off the scoring early in the first quarter as quarterback Kaiden Smith connected with Ethan Klocke for a seven yard score. The Dons struck right back 90 seconds later with a Thomas Even six yard touchdown run. Even finished the day with 62 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

The Dons took an eight point lead in the second quarter as Cael Frost tossed a 29 yard touchdown pass to Lewis Havel. Even scored his second touchdown of the game three minutes later to make it 20-6.

Late in the third quarter, Audubon brought it to an eight-point game after Kaiden Smith ran it in from a yard out.

With 5:25 left, Even ran in his fourth touchdown run from four yards out to put the game out of reach.