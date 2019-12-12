Dominating first half gives Iowa win over Iowa State

The last time Iowa won at Hilton Coliseum was back in March of 2003. It was an NIT game where the Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 54-53.

That losing streak ended on Thursday with Iowa winning 84-68.

Iowa jumped out to a 14-4 lead to start the game after four consecutive three-pointers. The Hawkeyes led by as much as 21 in the first half and were up 39-24 at halftime.

At the start of the second half, it looked like Iowa State had found some 'Hilton Magic.' The Cyclones cut the lead down to seven points after Solomon Young's layup with 16:50 left in the game. The magic quickly vanished as Iowa pushed the lead back to double digits for the rest of the game.

Luka Garza had another dominating performance for Iowa with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Tyrese Haliburton led Iowa State with 22 points, five rebounds and five assists.

The Hawkeyes improve to 8-3 while Iowa State falls to 6-4 overall.